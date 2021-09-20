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PROTESTORS- this message to all around the world
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70 views • September 20, 2021
Spiritual things are spiritually discerned, if you have ears to hear what Im saying then do so. Not everyone is God's lost sheep, but now is the time for the great harvest of souls and it will not be televised, the satanic new world order and their One World Religion will be televised and the true saints will be hated by all nations just as Jesus said and we are already hated of our own household if we are indeed fighting to maintain a personal, individual walk with God based on our own strengths and weaknesses. Time is Up. The ark of Safety is found in Jesus, the only begotten Son of God.
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