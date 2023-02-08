Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pastor faces 10 year in jail for giving a speech at the Canadian Freedom Convoy - Laura Ingraham
143 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(Feb 7, 2023) The corrupt Canadian government keeps doubling down and just won't stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. The government is trying to convict him of being a domestic terrorist for giving a sermon! Everyone in Canada who wants to keep their freedom should be rallying around this man. Tell the government to pound sand!


Artur Pawlowski on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ArturPawlowski


Video Source: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319908313112

Keywords
terrorismfreedomcurrent eventspoliticscommunismlaura ingrahamreligioncanadatyrannypersecutionspeechpastorconvoycalgaryartur pawlowski

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket