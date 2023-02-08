Pastor faces 10 year in jail for giving a speech at the Canadian Freedom Convoy - Laura Ingraham

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Feb 7, 2023) The corrupt Canadian government keeps doubling down and just won't stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. The government is trying to convict him of being a domestic terrorist for giving a sermon! Everyone in Canada who wants to keep their freedom should be rallying around this man. Tell the government to pound sand!
Artur Pawlowski on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ArturPawlowski
Video Source: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319908313112