Pastor faces 10 year in jail for giving a speech at the Canadian Freedom Convoy - Laura Ingraham

(Feb 7, 2023) The corrupt Canadian government keeps doubling down and just won't stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. The government is trying to convict him of being a domestic terrorist for giving a sermon! Everyone in Canada who wants to keep their freedom should be rallying around this man. Tell the government to pound sand!
Artur Pawlowski on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ArturPawlowski
Video Source: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319908313112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.