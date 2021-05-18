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GROM (Thunder) - One of the most highly regarded Special Operations Units in the world
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59 views • May 18, 2021
GROM - Pride of Poland. The unit took part in many of the most secret special operations missions in war-zones all over the world since 1994. Achieved a lot of success with extremely low casualty rate. The unit specialises in subversion, hostage rescue, kidnapping of VIPs, assassinations, recon. Highly regarded by the US Special Forces Command.
G.R.O.M. = G (Group) R (Reaction) O (Operational) M (Manoeuvring)
G.R.O.M. = G (Group) R (Reaction) O (Operational) M (Manoeuvring)
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