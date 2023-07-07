COVID Vaccine: The Clot Shot Tweet Of Death

Mark Steele reports on the recent tweet from the NHS Department of Health and Social Care which caused a huge backlash on Twitter. THIS TWEET SHOULD BE REMOVED FOR PROMOTING MASS MURDER. People are absolutely waking up en masse. The NHS must stop promoting this bio weapon. They are supposed to be saving lives, not pushing a bio weapon designed to kill. IT'S GAME OVER.

THIS WAS TRENDING ON TWATTER YESTERDAY - THEY HAVE LOST THE NARRATIVE ON THEIR POISON AND NOW ITS TIME TO START MAKING ARRESTS OF THOSE THAT PUSHED THIS POISON ON THE PEOPLE - THE MOST LETHAL BIO CHEMICAL INTERVENTION IN HISTORY - JOIN THE RESISTANCE [email protected]

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

