Meron spy dome base became Hezbollah biggest target

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezbollah bombarded the headquarters of the Air Monitoring and Air Operations Management Unit at the Meron Base on Mount Meron and was nicknamed “The Eye of Israel.” The impact of Katyusha rocket resulted in the destruction of some of its equipment and the outbreak of a fire. This is Hezbollah's major response in response to the killing of Hezbollah members in South Lebanon.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/