TEXAS TINY HOMES & THE GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE!

On this Out of this World Radio show on April 5, 2025, I interview Brad Kittle, the head of Texas Tiny Homes. Brad has been building tiny homes for decades. What makes his work unique it the fact that he builds his homes with recycled old growth wood from Victorian homes. He makes really beautiful homes, and I urge everyone to check out his website at: Brad Kittel – Tiny Texas Houses at: https://tinytexashouse.com/tag/brad-kittle/ Brad will also be part of my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 26 and 27, 2025. www.galacticwisdomconference.com The Conference will have famous spiritual healers, psychics, scientists, film directors, and others making this world a much better and happier place! The Conference will be by Zoom, and the cost is only $40 for 20 hours of presentations! I hope you can all join and listen to this amazing and wonderful Conference

