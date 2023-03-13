2023 03 12 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Suddenly"

Published March 13th, 2023

Live Streamed march 12th, 2023

Things are accelerating an a pace upon which no human can truly comprehend. Remember the "coin funnels" used as fundraisers? The coin would roll down the ramp, acquiring a tangential velocity causing it to travel in circles around the wishing well. As gravity pulls the coin down the curve, the circles get smaller and the coin's speed increased as it goes further down the funnel.

That is the picture of our world today...we are spiraling out of control, moving faster and faster into a future state of complete chaos and disarray. But as the saying goes, when things seem to be falling, or flying, or spiraling apart, they are not. They are falling into place. Remember, just as in the Days of Noah, so shall it be at the coming of the Son of God?

Hunker down...the event horizon is approaching and it's going to be a wild and rough ride getting there. But when the dust settles, right wins, wrong will be judged and all will receive what is due and just.