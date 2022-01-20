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Big Pharma's Criminal Side
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52 views • January 20, 2022
Mike Tyson interviews Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and hears the truth about Big Pharma. Big Pharma companies are convicted felons and serial felons, having paid out 35 billion dollars in fines and penalties. They also killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people.
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