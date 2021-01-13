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Interview with Joseph Gwynn, MBA, Real Estate Broker, San Francisco's East Bay
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10 views • January 13, 2021
What an awesome interview with Mr. Gwynn who definitely has an act together. Mr. Gwynn started investing in real estate at age 17 with his engineer father.
Mr. Gwynn helps buyers and seller making big moves out of California and those making transitions to various communities within California.
Mr. Gwynn helps buyers and seller making big moves out of California and those making transitions to various communities within California.
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