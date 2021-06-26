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The Only Thing That Will Save Us Is The Vaccine??
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42 views • June 26, 2021
The Only Thing That Will Save Us Is The Vaccine??
(Sorry about the echo down the line. Everything is written for comprehension. This video explains why Vaccines cannot work, what's in them, and what problems they can cause. Death and injuries are already being reported by various news reports but rarely by the mainstream media. Various governments are collecting side effects. There is no accountability when one has side effects. This is an experimental injection. They display what happens why the vaccine enters your body It describes what is in Pfitzer Vaccine and Moderna (MODE RNA) vaccines, that you need to know
(Sorry about the echo down the line. Everything is written for comprehension. This video explains why Vaccines cannot work, what's in them, and what problems they can cause. Death and injuries are already being reported by various news reports but rarely by the mainstream media. Various governments are collecting side effects. There is no accountability when one has side effects. This is an experimental injection. They display what happens why the vaccine enters your body It describes what is in Pfitzer Vaccine and Moderna (MODE RNA) vaccines, that you need to know
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