Alex The Activis: 'Porn Is Opening You Up to Demonic Attacks' [05.07.2021]

'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Waking up the sleeping masses to the satanic new world order system one video at a time'No Views jul 5, 2021Alex The Activist8.34K subscribersJoined May 13, 2016 - 1,635,389 views