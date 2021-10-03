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FUCK JOE BYEDEN CHANTS ERUPT AT NASCAR EVENT - HOPEFULLY THIS HAPPENS AT ALL EVENTS IN AMERICA [2021-10-03] (VIDEO)
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1431 views • October 03, 2021
FUCK JOE BYEDEN CHANTS ERUPT AT NASCAR EVENT - HOPEFULLY THIS HAPPENS AT ALL EVENTS IN AMERICA [2021-10-03] (VIDEO)
Since the massive Election Fraud is now both proven and well-known amongst the people of the USA and the rest of the world, I have hopes this chanting will catch on. Beijing Biden is NOT THE LEGITIMATE US PRESIDENT, HE IS GUILTY OF TREASON, HE MUST BE EXECUTED, and the rightful election winner President Donald J. Trump must be put back into office. All of the UNLAWFUL laws and executive orders since the fake inauguration must be dissolved. All the DEMONrats that certified the fake election must also be found guilty of Treason and be disposed of too. The American People need to let it be known loud and clear that THEY run the government, the government does not run them, and we must RESTORE OUR FALLEN REPUBLIC!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Since the massive Election Fraud is now both proven and well-known amongst the people of the USA and the rest of the world, I have hopes this chanting will catch on. Beijing Biden is NOT THE LEGITIMATE US PRESIDENT, HE IS GUILTY OF TREASON, HE MUST BE EXECUTED, and the rightful election winner President Donald J. Trump must be put back into office. All of the UNLAWFUL laws and executive orders since the fake inauguration must be dissolved. All the DEMONrats that certified the fake election must also be found guilty of Treason and be disposed of too. The American People need to let it be known loud and clear that THEY run the government, the government does not run them, and we must RESTORE OUR FALLEN REPUBLIC!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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