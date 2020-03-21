CORONAVIRUS & THE GLOBAL LOCKDOWN ~ Age Of Truth TV LIVE ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE [Age Of Truth TV]

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AGE OF TRUTH TV - Live - ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE DISCUSSION about the GLOBAL LOCKDOWN due to the Covid-19 CORONAVIRUS ~ 20 March 2020
Guests: OLE DAMMEGÅRD, CLAIRE EDWARDS, JOHN KITSON & INGUNN SIGURDSDATTER.
Presented by: LUCAS ALEXANDER