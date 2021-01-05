© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gervitta Glow
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • January 05, 2021
GEVITTA Glow, High Potency, Vitamin Spray, Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2, Vitamin E, (2 Week Supply)
VITAMIN D SUPPORT - Everyone knows that getting your share of sunlight helps support your health. Gevitta's Glow supports your health with a few easy sprays.
"An estimated 75% of people in the US are vitamin D Deficient, this is a global epidemic" - NY Times Best Selling Author, Dr. Joseph Mercola -. Worried about strong bones and teeth? Gevitta's Glow and its proprietary mix of Vitamin D, will provide the vitamins and minerals to support your health!
VITAMIN D SUPPORT - Everyone knows that getting your share of sunlight helps support your health. Gevitta's Glow supports your health with a few easy sprays.
"An estimated 75% of people in the US are vitamin D Deficient, this is a global epidemic" - NY Times Best Selling Author, Dr. Joseph Mercola -. Worried about strong bones and teeth? Gevitta's Glow and its proprietary mix of Vitamin D, will provide the vitamins and minerals to support your health!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.