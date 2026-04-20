Path to Freedom

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We've got the tools we need to set ourselves free from government corruption but we refuse to believe they will work anymore. We allowed democracy to get rusty from the slime of money and greed and a criminal cabal took over our lives. It's now or never folks. Either we exercise our rights now and use our collective force to regain control over the government or we will lose the opportunity forever. Forget the cynicism that is preventing you from defending yourself and begin the fight before they destroy us all.