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Andy Ngo - Antifa Unmasked: Inside America's Anarchy | Modern Wisdom Podcast #275
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221 views • February 03, 2021
Modern Wisdom


Andy Ngo is a journalist and an author.

Andy has been on the front row for some of the most radical, intense rioting in America, including the barricading of cities downtown, shootings, calls to defund the police and attacks on federal buildings.

Expect to learn what it was like going undercover with Antifa in Seattle's CHAZ, how it feels to live in Portland where Antifa are most prevalent, whether Andy thinks the Capitol Hill Riots would have happened if Trump had won and much more...

Sponsors:
Get 20% discount on the best coffee in Britain with Uncommon Coffee’s entire range at http://uncommoncoffee.co.uk/​ (use code MW20)

Extra Stuff:
Buy Unmasked - https://amzn.to/3chxMxm
Follow Andy on Twitter - https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo
Check out Andy's website - https://www.andy-ngo.com
Get my free Ultimate Life Hacks List to 10x your daily productivity → https://chriswillx.com/lifehacks/
To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/modernwisdom

#andyngo​ #antifa​ #portland​

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