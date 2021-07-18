OUR NATION IS IN DEEP PERIL: 120 Retired Generals & Admirals Issue Warning Letter

"OUR NATION IS IN DEEP PERIL, We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776."



A group of more than 120 retired military officers sound an alert that there is an influential Marxist movement taking hold in the U.S., which they say poses a threat to the American people.



"OUR NATION IS IN DEEP PERIL, We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776.



3 Star Retired General Jerry Boykin, Special Forces Operations and Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense says:

"I've been in countries were socialism, marxism and communism prevail, and it doesn't end well. It has never succeeded. What the extreme left is trying to accomplish here will only destroy this country."