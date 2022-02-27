BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fauci's EcoHealth Alliance U.S. BIOLABS IN UKRAINE: Putin's Real Spec Ops Target??
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
301 views • February 27, 2022
#CABAL #WHITEHATS #BIOWEAPONS

These labs are co-run by Fauci's EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia's entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.

US Embassy just removed all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from the website

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

just in the last day they removed all the PDF files from the embassy website here
https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

The good news is they are still archived. \
https://gab.com/IamTHE3percent/posts/107860785599275446


bluewater
Putin is taking out all the bioweapon labs.
They were financed by Obummer and Biden and Hitlary.
The labs are in many cities and there will be some deaths but it has to be done and then Cabal Zelensky will be taken out and replaced with someone who is not Rothschild controlled.
Russia controls the air space over Ukraine and has asked Turkey in not allowing the Cabal members to escape.
All LIES on any media about what is going on.
Many have lost internet in Kiev which had 3 labs.
It will be done quick and the Russians will leave.
A new decent president will be installed and Ukraine will be fine.
Ukraine is the bread basket to Europe and once you get rid of The Cabal companies like Monsanto, Big Agra, Big Pharma and the multi national corporations that have looted and stolen Ukraine's wealth..Ukraine like so many countries will be helped to recover and the people will not be slaves anymore paying high gas prices or food prices that you see now under Communist Biden and company.

Articles, links...
https://seemorerocks.is/the-secret-us-biolabs-in-ukraine/

https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2022/02/24/the-secret-us-biolabs-in-ukraine
Keywords
fauciecohealth alliancein ukraineus biolabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy