Fauci's EcoHealth Alliance U.S. BIOLABS IN UKRAINE: Putin's Real Spec Ops Target??

#CABAL #WHITEHATS #BIOWEAPONSThese labs are co-run by Fauci's EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia's entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.US Embassy just removed all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from the websitejust in the last day they removed all the PDF files from the embassy website hereThe good news is they are still archived. \bluewaterPutin is taking out all the bioweapon labs.They were financed by Obummer and Biden and Hitlary.The labs are in many cities and there will be some deaths but it has to be done and then Cabal Zelensky will be taken out and replaced with someone who is not Rothschild controlled.Russia controls the air space over Ukraine and has asked Turkey in not allowing the Cabal members to escape.All LIES on any media about what is going on.Many have lost internet in Kiev which had 3 labs.It will be done quick and the Russians will leave.A new decent president will be installed and Ukraine will be fine.Ukraine is the bread basket to Europe and once you get rid of The Cabal companies like Monsanto, Big Agra, Big Pharma and the multi national corporations that have looted and stolen Ukraine's wealth..Ukraine like so many countries will be helped to recover and the people will not be slaves anymore paying high gas prices or food prices that you see now under Communist Biden and company.Articles, links...