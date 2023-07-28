Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CI Saturday _ A Human Depopulation Agenda / Was Jesus a Jew? / 1hr 12min starts CI.
channel image
Truth that Matters
657 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday

CI portion starts at the 1hr 12 min mark.  The Professor goes over many interesting topics in the first 1hr.... followed by the continuing series, The 42 lies of today's church.  Was Jesus a Jew?

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket