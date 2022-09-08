Deep Designs for Worldwide Takeover, BUT People Are Waking Up to the Jab!

Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-dav...
You can now support the show while purchasing gold and silver: www.davidknight.gold
Or you can send a donation through
Zelle: @[email protected]
Cash App at: $davidknightshow
BTC to: bc1qkuec29hkuye4xse9unh7nptvu3y9qmv24vanh7
Mail:
David Knight
POB 994
Kodak Tn, 37764
Remove Your Data from the Internet! Securing your data privacy is more important than ever. Start your free privacy scan and see how much of your data is being sold on the internet. https://www.dataseal.io/?via=jonathan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.