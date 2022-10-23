Create New Account
Ukraine Shells Russian Orphan Housing Project In Russia
Published a month ago
Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.


Oct 22, 2022 Ukraine has been intensifying its attacks on the Belgorod Region of Russia. In this Special Report I show you how Ukraine forces shell a Russian Orphan Housing Project, Mall and sports center in the village of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of Russia.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N88q38eeTfg


current eventsrussiawarukraineshellsmallorphanshellingpatrick lancasterhousing projectsports centershebekinobelogrod

