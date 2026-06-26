Spotlight on PTSD

ABOUT: "By all means, know, that though your informed efforts on behalf of someone with PTS(D) may be humble, that relationship with you may make all the difference in the world and could not only help to REBUILD a life, but SAVE a life." Ann M. Wolf





Stirring commentary by Ann M. Wolf concerning PTSD, who is affected, how to help or get help. The tone is set with the instrumental track of her haunting song, "Slipped Away."





PTSD/DEPRESSION Support Resources:

988 Crisis Hotline

https://988lifeline.org/chat/





J6 Crisis Hotline: 1-833-SAVEDJ6

(1-833-728-3356) hotline is open 24/7





Additional credits: Song, "Slipped Away," is by Ann M. Wolf © 2021 BMI, All rights reserved.

Produced by Tracy Collins

Film edits are by Ann M. Wolf

Film Clip is by Tima Miroshnichenko

Cover image is courtesy of RDNE Stock project/Pexels





For Artist Info: https://annmwolf.info/