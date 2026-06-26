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Spotlight on PTSD
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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ABOUT: "By all means, know, that though your informed efforts on behalf of someone with PTS(D) may be humble, that relationship with you may make all the difference in the world and could not only help to REBUILD a life, but SAVE a life." Ann M. Wolf


Stirring commentary by Ann M. Wolf concerning PTSD, who is affected, how to help or get help. The tone is set with the instrumental track of her haunting song, "Slipped Away."


PTSD/DEPRESSION Support Resources:

988 Crisis Hotline

https://988lifeline.org/chat/


J6 Crisis Hotline: 1-833-SAVEDJ6

(1-833-728-3356) hotline is open 24/7


Additional credits: Song, "Slipped Away," is by Ann M. Wolf © 2021 BMI, All rights reserved.

Produced by Tracy Collins

Film edits are by Ann M. Wolf

Film Clip is by Tima Miroshnichenko

Cover image is courtesy of RDNE Stock project/Pexels


For Artist Info: https://annmwolf.info/

Keywords
ptsdhealingrecoveryhopetrauma
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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