Spotlight on PTSD

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ABOUT: "By all means, know, that though your informed efforts on behalf of someone with PTS(D) may be humble, that relationship with you may make all the difference in the world and could not only help to REBUILD a life, but SAVE a life." Ann M. Wolf
Stirring commentary by Ann M. Wolf concerning PTSD, who is affected, how to help or get help. The tone is set with the instrumental track of her haunting song, "Slipped Away."
PTSD/DEPRESSION Support Resources:
988 Crisis Hotline
J6 Crisis Hotline: 1-833-SAVEDJ6
(1-833-728-3356) hotline is open 24/7
Additional credits: Song, "Slipped Away," is by Ann M. Wolf © 2021 BMI, All rights reserved.
Produced by Tracy Collins
Film edits are by Ann M. Wolf
Film Clip is by Tima Miroshnichenko
Cover image is courtesy of RDNE Stock project/Pexels
For Artist Info: https://annmwolf.info/