TECH TRYANNY! - THE END OF FREE SPEECH! ** The Crackdown Begins - Tucker Carlson – 11/Jan & 12/Jan/2021

** IT’S BEEN A HORRIFYING WEEK FOR OUR COUNTRY

** TWITTER IS NOW AN INDEPENDENT NATION STATE

** TWITTER NOW MANAGES ALL GLOBAL AFFAIRS

** TWITTER OFFICIALS WEIGH IN ON UGANDA ELECTIONS

** TWITTER COMDEMNS INTERNET SHUTDOWNS IN UGANDA

** TWITTER CONDONS INTERNET SHUTDOWNS IN THE U.S.A.

** TWITTER TO UGANDA: CENSORSHIP IS IMMORAL

** TWITTER TO UGANDA: OPEN THE INTERNET!

** BIG TECH IS CRUELLY AUTHORITARIAN & DISHONEST

** TWITTER IS CHILDISHLY STUPID

** THIS IS TERRIFYING CRACKDOWN WILL GET WORSE

** TECH GIANTS HAVE CENSORED POLITICAL SPEECH & JOURNALISM TO MANIPULATE U.S. POLITICS

** SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS CENOSRED INFORMATION CONCERNING BIDEN FAMILY

** SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES ARE LEADING THE WAY TO TECH TRYANNY

** LIBERALS & MEDIA PUNDITS CHEER AS BIG TECH CRACKS DOWN ON FREE EXPRESSION

** APPLE, GOOGLE & AMAZON TEAM UP TO CRUSH PARLER

** PARLER CONFIRMS THAT NONE OF THE RIOTERS ARRESTED WERE ACTIVE USERS

** CAPITOL BREACH WAS PLANNED FAR MORE ON FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE

** LIBERALS & MEDIA PUNDITS CHEER AS BIG TECH CRACKS DOWN ON FREE EXPRESSION

** THIS IS LIKE THE GERMANS AND THE JEWS BEHIND THE WALL, IT WILL GET WORSE

** IF YOU DON’T STAND UP FOR FREE SPEECH YOU WILL BE THE ONE WHO LOOSES IT AS WELL

** THE RIGHT OF THE WEAKEST IS A MEASURE OF HOW FREE YOU ARE

** SOME IN POWER BELIEVE IN SELECTIVE ENFORCEMENT

** IMMORAL ASSAULT ON INNOCENT AMERICANS UNDERWAY

** RUSSIAN DISSIDENT ON THE U.S. CRACKDOWN: “We have seen may examples in Russia and China of such private companies becoming the state’s best friends and enablers when it comes to censorship. This precedent will be exploited by the enemies of freedom of speech around the world.”

** MAJOR COMPANIES THREATEN TO CUT DONATIONS TO REPUBLICANS WHO OBJECTED TO THE ELECTION RESULTS

** BIG BUSINESS ALIGNS WITH THE LIBERAL GLOBALIST LEFT: “Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists...and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.”

** EXPOSED: THE HYPOCRASY OF THE LEFT

** NANCY PELOSI: “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.”

“There are people in our country led by this president, for the moment, who have chosen their Whiteness over democracy.”

** THE SELECTIVE OUTRAGE OF THE LEFT

** CRACKDOWN BY THE LEFT IS UNLIKE ANYTHING WE’VE EVER SEEN IN THIS COUNTRY

** BIG TECH SIDES WITH DEMS TO CRUSH AMERICANS

** GOOGLE, APPLE & AMAZON GANG UP ON PARLER

** LAW-ABIDING TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE BEING UNFAIRLY LINKED TO EXTREMISTS

** RESPONSE BY THE LEFT IS INSANE, UNPRECEDENTED & OUT OF CONTROL



** Twitter Public Policy in Uganda: Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet.

Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.