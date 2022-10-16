Live UFO chat with Paul --075- Trees on Mars + Angels in Space . UAPs and Aliens

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #aliens #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Mars Trees, Anomalies, Russian Angels in Space and Ai Art and Copyright troll update and more! [00:08:00] (2) Main Topics begins - First Up AI Art, Asked to draw a picture of GUFON, and with keyboards the packed with the devil and fat shaming and old dirt man... and I show some of the images it produced. [00:17:40] (2b) AI Art Program where can download it for Windows 10/11 or Linux and how to install it. [00:24:22] (2c) GabberBeastTV from Aussie joins in side chat and offers to screen share his copy running and show how it works and examples of his Art. [01:07:00] (3) Angels in Space seen by Russians in Space, could their be a real explanation like seeing Elvis and Jesus on cheese on Toast. [01:28:11] (4) USA Astronaut's claim to see fairies in space.. orb lights.. Paul explains what they found out. [01:43:00] (4b) Silly claim of massive angel ships near the sun on NASA SOHO images. Paul explains its a camera CCD artifact. [01:50:10] (5) Human Brain cells used on silicon chips for AI and neuron network device for future computing power and robot intelligence. [02:04:00] (6) Elon Musk new Robot for 20,000 USD (another pipe dream of his? that will go no where? [02:11:00] (7) Trees on Mars - But First get Gabber back on side chat as crashed off. [02:16:02] (7b) Trees of Mars.. is NASA covering up. Paul explains it all with diagrams why its an illusion. [02:42:00] (8) Gold on the MOON and Aliens needing it to live long [03:00:00] (9) Special properties of copper, brass, gold and silver to kill germs and green and blue people. [03:07:00] (10) Mars Canals what happened to them? [03:13:00] (11) Gabber was stuck in rabbit hole on this next image of figure on Mars. Paul breaks it down what it really is. so called Mini Bigfoot! [03:31:40] (12) Finish off reading the next chapter from McGowan and adding our own comments about what he was saying... [03:47:00] (12b) How much did Tom Delonge steal from TTSA to fund his new movie Monsters of California? and look at Anomalus Movie the 3 Mil. guys working on. [05:00:00] (12c) James Fox and all the UFO movie shills trying to make a buck.. Sad cos James first movie out of the blue was the best ever and now its just a money grab. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

