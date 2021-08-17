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EntertheStars: The Bush-Obama-Trump Unholy Trinity [17.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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90 views • August 17, 2021
All three presidents played their part to bring us to where we are at now with medical tyranny.
+ Pat. Act, Nat. Healthcare E.Med Records & the Sticker

I opened the show with Revelation 16:13 about the 3 unclean frogs performing miracles.
That part of the show was cut off by Youtube.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16&;version=KJV
The Patriot Act...Search "health". The first move to take your medical rights.
https://www.congress.gov/107/plaws/publ56/PLAW-107publ56.pdf
Obama electronic health records reform
https://techcrunch.com/2016/07/27/how-president-obama-shaped-the-future-of-digital-health/
https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/newsletter-article/federal-government-has-put-billions-promoting-electronic-health
How the Electronic health reform is being used to take your medical privacy freedoms
https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(21)00318-9/fulltext
Trump made the poison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
All three presidents performed a miracle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_W._Bush
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump
The 3 unclean spirits have birthdays 22,29 51, and 51 days apart!
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=6&;d1=14&y1=1946&m2=7&d2=6&y2=1946
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=7&;d1=6&y1=2020&m2=8&d2=4&y2=2020
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=6&;d1=14&y1=2020&m2=8&d2=4&y2=2020

The number 51.
3 x 17
DOC Hudson in the movie CARS.
The number of essays Alexander Hamilton wrote as part of The Federalist Papers defending the US constitution
51 (film), a 2011 American horror film
"Fifty-One", an episode of Breaking Bad

6,001 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iHUYIMvpLdI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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