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Weather Weapons: The War Of The Future
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146 views • March 01, 2021
Greg Reese's report on weather modification brings to light the possibility of what happened in Texas regarding the recent freez-over in Texas
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603c7feb8f19db227e38cd4d
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603c7feb8f19db227e38cd4d
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