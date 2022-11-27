ECOCIDE! - 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION IS DESTROYING OUR WILDLIFE (3)

Part 3 of a Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street lighting and masts. Filmed between mid June to end of July 2022.I have been collecting this evidence for well over a year, and we need to hold our local councils and MPs accountable NOW for allowing the installation of this untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's killing the pollinators, small birds and shrubs and trees. What is it doing to us?

Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide. Get those Freedom of Information Requests in to your local Council CEO.





