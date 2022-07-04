210 Nucleic Acid Testing Agencies Across 10 Provinces Are Unqualified

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/piutaaa8
07/02/2022 210 nucleic acid testing agencies across 10 provinces of China are unqualified, and many agencies were suspended for rectification, and the quality of nucleic acid test results could not be guaranteed