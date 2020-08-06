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Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Billka Edit
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38 views • August 06, 2020
Original image of the video clip saved by "Morpheus Platon"
This video clip was originally published on Y.T. in March. 31 2017 with the image including the cigarette
Later on, during(!) the COVID-SCAM-LOCKDOWN of 2020, due to "political correctness" the cigarette part was censored and removed.....
Enjoy
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
I DO NOT OWN ANY COPY-RIGHTS OF THIS MUSIC AND I AM NOT MAKING ANY MONEY OUT OF PUBLISHING THIS.
I AM PUBLISHING THIS JUST & ONLY FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES.
You may find this same video with the CENSORED image on YT here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PMnIr8tlAI
This video clip was originally published on Y.T. in March. 31 2017 with the image including the cigarette
Later on, during(!) the COVID-SCAM-LOCKDOWN of 2020, due to "political correctness" the cigarette part was censored and removed.....
Enjoy
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
I DO NOT OWN ANY COPY-RIGHTS OF THIS MUSIC AND I AM NOT MAKING ANY MONEY OUT OF PUBLISHING THIS.
I AM PUBLISHING THIS JUST & ONLY FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES.
You may find this same video with the CENSORED image on YT here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PMnIr8tlAI
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