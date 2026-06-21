⚡️The launch of US-Iran talks in Switzerland under Qatari & Pakistani mediation

⚡️ — WATCH: Scenes from the launch of US-Iran talks in Switzerland under Qatari and Pakistani mediation.

Iran's Ghalibaf upon arrival in Zurich:



I consider the oppressed children of Minab and all the dear martyrs of Iran to be watching my every action and behavior at every moment.



They see us, and they expect things from us.



God willing, I will not be ashamed before the oppressed martyrs and the Iranian nation, and I will return with my head held high to my comrades, whom I am counting the moments to see again.

⚡️ — BREAKING: US-Iran talks have officially launched in Switzerland under Qatari and Pakistani mediation, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announces.

⚡️ — BREAKING: Iran says the Lebanon conflict is the "main topic" of today's US talks in Switzerland, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says, per IRNA.

BREAKING: Fars News Agency says the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with the IRGC Navy issuing no clearance for vessel transit until further notice, citing a military source.

Only Iranian-bound vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz since yesterday, oil and gas investment research firm HFI reports, per Fars News.

— Iranian and US delegations are set to hold quadrilateral talks in Switzerland this afternoon, joined by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, Iran's Foreign Ministry confirms, per IRNA.

Adding:

— Israeli Army Radio reports six Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah attacks in southern Lebanon since Thursday — including a senior officer — with over 20 wounded in the past three days.

KATZ: NO RESTRICTIONS ON ISRAELI FORCES IN SOUTH LEBANON



➡️ Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says no restrictions exist on soldiers acting against threats in southern Lebanon, with troops remaining stationed in the "security zone."



➡️ "There has never been, and there is currently no restriction on soldiers in Lebanon from acting to eliminate threats — Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon," Katz said.

Adding: ⚡️ — Trump to Fox News:

If Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, their country will be obliterated.



We may seize control of the Strait of Hormuz if it becomes necessary.



Without a deal with Iran, we will start charging transit fees on the Strait of Hormuz.



If Iran closes the Strait, its own negotiators won’t be able to make it back home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

More:

⚡️ — President Trump on Truth Social:



Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!

Adding, remarks from Intel Slava:

He has failed to stop Netanyahu, so now he is forcing Iran to stop Hezbollah. However, I will tell you that Hezbollah will not stop protecting southern Lebanon from Israeli aggression under any condition.

@IntelSlava

@LeonovZ

Adding:

INFORMED SOURCE TO FARS NEWS AGENCY: GROSSI HAS NO ROLE IN IRAN-US TALKS



While some reports claim the IAEA director general is present in Switzerland, an informed source on Iran's negotiating delegation says Grossi is not at the talks venue, and the nuclear file is not on the agenda for this round. None of the Iranian Atomic Energy Committee's members are part of the delegation either.



The source added that the nuclear issue will only enter Iran's agenda once implementation begins on clauses 1, 4, 10, and 11.