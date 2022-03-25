Shan Weijian Appointed as Alibaba’s Independent Director

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On 22 March, Alibaba announces a plan to upsize its U.S. share buyback by $10 billion, raising the total amount from $15 billion to $25 billion for two years until March 2024, marking the third time for Alibaba to increase its buyback program since 2017.