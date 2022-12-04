MUST SEE****SOON*****

Soon everything will change on greater scale according to prophecy, what The Most High and Christ has spoken of written in the holy scriptures. We must all prepare and those that are counted worthy to escape will be in that safe place with Christ, the Hebrews and Gentiles together. All the others according to prophecy will go through great tribulation, be beheaded etc., Pray that all of us who hear the voice of Christ Yashaya be counted worthy to escape. Blessings. Shalawam.

2 Esdras 12:34 For the rest of my people shall he deliver with mercy, those that have been pressed upon my borders, and he shall make them joyful until the coming of the day of judgment, whereof I have spoken unto thee from the beginning.

Revelation 20:4, "And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Yashaya, and for the word of The Most High, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years."



If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

