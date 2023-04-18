Ephraim Awakening or Apostasy? Torah Observance vs. the Law of Christ

May 1st, 2017

We did part 2 on the growing movement in the body of Christ that claims to be an "Ephraim Awakening" or revival, but in reality, it is part of the end-time apostasy/falling away. It came out of a legitimate movement to better understand the Hebraic roots of the Bible both Old and New Testament, but much of it has devolved into a new cult. And it is more diabolical and deceptive than the alien deception, The Zeitgeist lie, or the cults of Mormonism and Jehovah's Witnesses. It is the deception that a born again Christian (or anyone for that matter) must obey the Old Testament laws and rituals to be righteous enough to make it to heaven.