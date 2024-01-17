Dr. Jane Ruby: BUGNOLO: POPE FRANCIS DRIVING CHURCH INTO NWO

Pope Francis all about the changes to bring about NWO and a ONE WORLD CHURCH. He meets with Bill Clinton and Soros spawn, Alex in Rome. Brother Alexis Bugnolo returns to the show with stunning revelations and warnings for Christians around the world.
