On April 8, at the #freemilesguo rally organized by the New Federal State of China, the American independent media LIVE FROM AMERICA broadcasted live, the host @jeremyherrell interviewed Kevin, an American patriot at the scene. Kevin said that the federal agency’s charges against Miles Guo are groundless charges. Miles Guo is a successful business founder and financier.
4月8日，在新中国联邦组织的“释放郭文贵”集会现场，美国独立媒体LIVE FROM AMERICA进行了现场直播。主持人@jeremyherrell 采访现场的美国爱国者凯文，凯文说联邦机构对郭文贵先生的指控是莫须有的罪名，郭文贵先生是一个成功的企业的创立者和金融家。
