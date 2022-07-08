Economic Collapse Is Imminent - Prioritize and Prepare Now!

We are currently entering the calm before the food shortages become a dire reality over the summer months. The rising fuel costs and inflation, in addition to the lack of planted harvest will bring higher prices and eventually lower supplies available. Ensuring you are utilizing everything method for growing food and stocking up will be key in the near future. In this podcast, I speak with John, a trucker who describes what issues in the trucking industry. I also cover the current issues regarding our oil reserves and possible implications. I also discuss the economy and oil being shipped overseas from the strategic reserve. If hostilities break out in the Asian region, an economic collapse would be imminent. Prioritize and prepare now while you still have time before the gas prices explode and the inevitable food crisis takes effect. Sign up for our Newsletter at: https://anchorstratgiesllc.com For Medical Kit preparedness and training you can follow Danger Doug and Dave at https://anchorstrategiesllc.com or shop at our online store at https://anchorstrategies.myshopify.com food crisis