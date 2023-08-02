Flaxseed Crackers (keto, vegan, low carb)



Ingredients:

3/4 cup HRS Organic Brown Flax Seed to make 1 cup flax meal

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning

3 tablespoons HRS organic chia seeds

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

½ cup Water





Procedure:

1. Blend the flaxseeds in a blender or grinder at the highest speed until the seeds turn into powder.

2. In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.

3. Pour the water in.

4. Place the “dough” on a piece of parchment paper on the baking sheet. Place another piece of parchment paper on top and roll out the dough. (About 2-4mm thick)

5. Use a knife to cut the rolled dough into squares carefully.

6. Bake at 350F for 20-25 minutes. If your dough is rolled thinner, reduce oven time.

7. Let the crackers cool and enjoy with a dip!