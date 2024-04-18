Russian precision strikes give no rest to the Ukrainian military in rear regions. The exhausted Ukrainian air defense can no longer effectively repel the constant combined strikes. Despite Kiev’s attempts to blame the Russians for attacks on civilian facilities, the truth is more and more difficult to hide.

On the night of April 18, new wave of Russian strikes hit Ukrainian military and energy facilities in the Kharkiv and Kiev regions.

Explosions were reported in the town of Vishgorod not far from the Ukrainian capital. The target of the attack is yet to be revealed; but the town hosts a large pumped hydroelectric energy storage facility.

While Kiev is threatening Russia with the continuation of ground operations in the border regions, Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian military facilities in the border Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Last night, Russian strikes on Ukrainian manpower and equipment thwarted plans of Ukrainian assault groups to launch attacks in the Russian Belgorod region.

According to local reports, Russian drones and missiles reached targets in the western Ukrainian regions. A military airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region reportedly came under attack. The facility served as a reserve airfield for the Ukrainian Air Force. During the massive Russian strikes, Ukrainian aircraft are moving there from the neighboring regions. It is also used for repair of military aircraft.

More strikes were reported in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk itself, where a point of temporary military deployment and an ammo depot were destroyed.

Another military airfield struck last night was reportedly the notorious Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsk region, which is targeted on a regular basis to prevent the deployment of NATO F-16 fighters there.

Russian attacks in the Ukrainian rear continue around the clock. On April 17, Russian missiles inflicted heavy losses on the Ukrainian military, accommodated in a hotel in Chernihiv. Another strike destroyed a lot of Ukrainian servicemen hiding in a school in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On the other hand, Ukrainian forces can only achieve any victories when their attacks are launched with the close-in support of the NATO military.

Likely preparing for another attack on the Crimean Bridge, NATO-Ukrainian forces attacked a military airfield in northern Crimea. Russian air defense deployed there suffered losses from the strikes of the US-made ATACMS missiles. The strikes were coordinated by American reconnaissance UAV spotted over the Black Sea.

Mirrored - South Front





