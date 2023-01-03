Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark Passio - Psy Ops Shattering The Illusion September 24 2022
65 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 20 hours ago |

Mark Passio - Psy Ops
Shattering The Illusion
September 24 2022

An introduction to occult psychological warfare.

We need to help improve the consciousness of all human beings.

Source: https://rumble.com/v23d67g-mark-passio-psy-ops.html

00:00 WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
00:59 Before we begin...
01:11 Truth is objective and eternal
02:10 Psychologically mature adults
04:14 Take action
05:34 Basics
07:38 Types of warfare
11:43 Who conducts them?
17:06 When/Where are they conducted?
19:02 How they work?
31:25 The Occult - Hidden knowledge of the human psyche
39:44 Types
41:11 Demoralization
43:37 False flags
47:16 Disinformation
50:35 Stand-Down
56:17 World-View
59:01 Examples
59:39 JFK
---
1:08:40 9/11
1:14:55 Iraq
1:18:13 Mass shootings
1:21:51 COVID-19
1:25:57 Hitler
1:30:01 Founding Fathers
1:33:55 Flat Earth
1:41:18 Q
1:45:42 Religion
1:48:02 New Age Movement
1:50:16 Money
1:53:19 Authority
1:57:22 Defense Against Psy-Ops
2:00:16 Self-Respect
2:02:24 Learn how to think
2:07:34 Self-Reflection

Keywords
mark242022passio - psy opsshattering the illusion september

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket