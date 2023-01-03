Mark Passio - Psy Ops
Shattering The Illusion
September 24 2022
An introduction to occult psychological warfare.
Source: https://rumble.com/v23d67g-mark-passio-psy-ops.html
00:00 WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
00:59 Before we begin...
01:11 Truth is objective and eternal
02:10 Psychologically mature adults
04:14 Take action
05:34 Basics
07:38 Types of warfare
11:43 Who conducts them?
17:06 When/Where are they conducted?
19:02 How they work?
31:25 The Occult - Hidden knowledge of the human psyche
39:44 Types
41:11 Demoralization
43:37 False flags
47:16 Disinformation
50:35 Stand-Down
56:17 World-View
59:01 Examples
59:39 JFK
1:08:40 9/11
1:14:55 Iraq
1:18:13 Mass shootings
1:21:51 COVID-19
1:25:57 Hitler
1:30:01 Founding Fathers
1:33:55 Flat Earth
1:41:18 Q
1:45:42 Religion
1:48:02 New Age Movement
1:50:16 Money
1:53:19 Authority
1:57:22 Defense Against Psy-Ops
2:00:16 Self-Respect
2:02:24 Learn how to think
2:07:34 Self-Reflection
