00:00 Zapad Group's drone operators eliminated fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkov region.

00:14 Drone pilots of a rifle battalion,14th Army Corps, Sever Group of Forces, detected and hit camouflaged dugouts, firing emplacements, and a command post of the enemy in Sumy direction.

00:43 The Vostok Group's attack UAVs and Lancet loitering munitions foiled the transportation of AFU manpower reserves.

00:52 UAV operators of the Dnepr Group of Forces eliminated UAV command posts and personnel of the enemy in Kherson region.

01:04 Tsentr Group's drones wiped out AFU radio relay stations, hardware, and manpower in Dobropolye direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 25, 2026

▪️ The "Day of a Thousand 'Hera's'" was organized yesterday by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. The long-awaited massive launch was also unusual due to the destruction of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) building in the Lvov (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/264535) and Vinnytsa regions, which was done publicly during the day. Strikes hit factories in Shostka and Poltava, and an electric train near Kharkov. Dozens of hits - in the Odessa region.

▪️ From 8.00 to 23.00 the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 201 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed. At night, the enemy hit Belgorod with missiles: serious damage to energy infrastructure facilities, power outages, water and heat supply disruptions. Also, 33 UAVs were destroyed in the Leningrad region and a fire was extinguished at the Ust-Luga port.

▪️ On the Sumy front in the Krasnopolsky district, our assault units broke the enemy's resistance and advanced up to 1,400 meters, reports the Northern Military District. Battles are ongoing on eighteen sections in the Sumy region and on two in the Glukhov region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to stop the advance of our troops in the Shostka and Sumy regions by transferring reserves from the rear areas.

▪️ In the Kursk region, the enemy struck the village of Glamazdino in the Khomutovsky district (APK "Veles-Agro" enterprise). One person was killed, 13 were injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, three civilians were injured in Zamostie from UAV strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Against the backdrop of Telegram blocking, the governor is addressing the issue of timely alerting the population about threats, moving away from smartphones to radio, television, and loudspeakers.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, during fierce battles, the guards of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Army of the "North" Military District cleared the forested areas in the area of the Peschanoye settlement (Chuguevsky, formerly Volchansk, district of the Kharkiv region). Fierce battles are ongoing in the Volchansk and Velikoburluks sections.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counterattacks in Min'kovka were repelled and the situation was stabilized. Battles are ongoing for our troops to reach Ray-Aleksandrovka.

▪️ On the Konstantinovka front, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to break through via Berestok and Ilyinovka. In the city itself, our troops are operating in the area of the railway station, according to some reports.

▪️ On the south of the Dobropillsky front, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the zone of control north of Grishino and are operating on the approaches to Novoaleksandrovka.

▪️ Assault units of the "East" group of troops are advancing west and northwest of Gulyaypole. The destruction of the enemy's logistics continues west of the Rizdvenka - Verkhnyaya Tersa line. Fierce battles are ongoing on the approaches to Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolskoe.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles continue in the Stepnogorsk and Primorsky districts. A grey zone with overlapping positions: a huge number of drones in the sky, minimizing actions on the ground. In Vasilyevka, the enemy hit a hospital, an ambulance, and civilian cars near Vasilyevka and in the area of the Novogorovka village: five civilians were injured.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)