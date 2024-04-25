Create New Account
3x National champion killed by VAXX poison induced heart attack
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

REST IN PEACE Adrian LEHMANN. COUNTRY Switzerland. BORN 06 DEC 1989. ATHLETE CODE 14380581. Honours Summary 3x National champion.

https://worldathleticsDOTorg/athletes/switzerland/adrian-lehmann-14380581

###

Adrian Lehmann

"The setting reminded me a lot of 2016. After all, the marathon will be postponed this year, which gives us hopefully a better chance.ND

Maybe everyone will be vaccinated by the start and we can celebrate a huge sports festival...

#marathon #postponed #keeponrunning #backtotraining #newchance

📸 @ulfschiller"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/adrianlehmann42195/posts/pfbid032kUN6eATdPu2MLvygv524UYdFNU4EtEHDmg1TyH7636e9xkgHAHb1fuxrC64fQH9l

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
heart attackswitzerlandadrian lehmann

