3x National champion killed by VAXX poison induced heart attack

REST IN PEACE Adrian LEHMANN. COUNTRY Switzerland. BORN 06 DEC 1989. ATHLETE CODE 14380581. Honours Summary 3x National champion.
https://worldathleticsDOTorg/athletes/switzerland/adrian-lehmann-14380581
###
Adrian Lehmann
"The setting reminded me a lot of 2016. After all, the marathon will be postponed this year, which gives us hopefully a better chance.
Maybe everyone will be vaccinated by the start and we can celebrate a huge sports festival...
#marathon #postponed #keeponrunning #backtotraining #newchance
📸 @ulfschiller"
https://www.facebookDOTcom/adrianlehmann42195/posts/pfbid032kUN6eATdPu2MLvygv524UYdFNU4EtEHDmg1TyH7636e9xkgHAHb1fuxrC64fQH9l
