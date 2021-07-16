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Why Tech Media Reporting Overshadows the Worth of Effective Tech Research
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0 view • July 16, 2021
We all know how the mainstream media is, but what baffles me is how we hardly ever hear about the legitimately groundbreaking news in the tech world (aside from a major hack) in favor of of some chopped up fluff piece about how some new research is going to change the world when it's in the least likely position to do so.
Link to Original Article: https://techxplore.com/news/2021-07-aims-servers-worldwide-climate-friendly.html
Link to Vimeo Use Case: https://medium.com/vimeo-engineering-blog/improving-load-balancing-with-a-new-consistent-hashing-algorithm-9f1bd75709ed
Link to Actual Research Paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2104.05093.pdf
Link to Original Article: https://techxplore.com/news/2021-07-aims-servers-worldwide-climate-friendly.html
Link to Vimeo Use Case: https://medium.com/vimeo-engineering-blog/improving-load-balancing-with-a-new-consistent-hashing-algorithm-9f1bd75709ed
Link to Actual Research Paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2104.05093.pdf
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