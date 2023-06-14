James Comer: Biden Family 'shouldn't be near the White House'

99 views • June 14, 2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Rep. James Comer explains his subpoena for Hunter Biden's business partner and details the alleged Biden family corruption scandal on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.