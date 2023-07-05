This Video Is About The Advantages Of Voluntary Controlled Cold Exposure. From Best To Less Beneficial:1. swimming in cold water

2. cold showers

3. walking outside and being cold





Advantagers:

- more brown fat tissue (mitochondria, so higher calorie-usage)

- much more dopamine

- training in stress coping and more stimulation of the parasympathic system after the cold-exposure

- better mental acuity

- anti-inflammation after exercise (you can do cold-exposure up to 4 hours later), helps to diminish/prevent DOMS

- more testosteron





I also recommend this video, here a female medical doctor explains the advantages, she researched cold exposure for her PhD and she wrote a book about winterswimming which is popular in Denmark.





https://youtu.be/5udactTA5IY