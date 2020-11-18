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The biggest fraud in world history "The Covid Reset!"
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34 views • November 18, 2020
People doubting you about the Great Reset? SHARE this video with them and they will argue no more!
Source material:
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaking the truth 👏
https://www.facebook.com/SineadMurphyModel181190/videos/10220954193796089/
Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPd5l2ekdu4
The ‘Great Reset’ will be a ‘bigger virus than COVID’_ Hardgrave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bveD3Ruelo&;t=33s
‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF_kXE-HXSQ&;t=346s
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw
Source material:
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaking the truth 👏
https://www.facebook.com/SineadMurphyModel181190/videos/10220954193796089/
Why We Will Win and They Will Lose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPd5l2ekdu4
The ‘Great Reset’ will be a ‘bigger virus than COVID’_ Hardgrave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bveD3Ruelo&;t=33s
‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF_kXE-HXSQ&;t=346s
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw
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