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All The Reasons I don't Believe Covid [COVID IS A HOAX!]
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254 views • November 06, 2021
All The Reasons I don't Believe Covid [COVID IS A HOAX!]
COVID IS A HOAX!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0HfDWCt1eEc/
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
COVID IS A HOAX!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0HfDWCt1eEc/
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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