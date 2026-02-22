15. The Nabataeans - The Final Days Of Petra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Chapters
0:00- Intro: Johann Ludwig Burckhardt
10:20- Sandstone
14:45- Early Evidence of the Nabateans
16:20- The Nomadic Life
22:05- Frankincense and Myrrh
32:24- The City of Petra and Water
42:22- Petra as a Hub of Trade
44:49- War Comes to the Desert
59:41- Sources on the Nabateans
1:02:26- Women in Nabatean Society
1:06:38- King Aretus and extent of the Kingdom (Petra recognized as capital 129 BC)
1:09:42- The Khazneh
1:12:34- Daily Life in Nabataea
1:15:40- Religion and Gatherings
1:18:47- Nabataean Inscriptions
1:24:49- Aelius Gallus’ Expedition and Syllaeus
1:34:45- Annexation by Rome
1:41:23- Decline of Petra’s Influence
1:45:27- The Earthquake of 363 AD
1:52:27- The Years Following
1:56:51- The Poetry of Tarafa