15. The Nabataeans - The Final Days Of Petra
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
51 views • 2 days ago

Mirrored Content

In the deserts of Jordan, a city lies hidden for centuries in a valley of rose-red stone... In this episode, we look at one of the most peculiar stories of civilizational survival to come down to us from the ancient world, the story of the Nabataeans. Find out how these once humble traders rose to become masters of the desert sands, and to defy empires. And discover what happened to finally bring down the empire of Nabataea.
historycivilizationsarcheologydeclinethe nabataeans
0:00- Intro: Johann Ludwig Burckhardt

10:20- Sandstone

14:45- Early Evidence of the Nabateans

16:20- The Nomadic Life

22:05- Frankincense and Myrrh

32:24- The City of Petra and Water

42:22- Petra as a Hub of Trade

44:49- War Comes to the Desert

59:41- Sources on the Nabateans

1:02:26- Women in Nabatean Society

1:06:38- King Aretus and extent of the Kingdom (Petra recognized as capital 129 BC)

1:09:42- The Khazneh

1:12:34- Daily Life in Nabataea

1:15:40- Religion and Gatherings

1:18:47- Nabataean Inscriptions

1:24:49- Aelius Gallus’ Expedition and Syllaeus

1:34:45- Annexation by Rome

1:41:23- Decline of Petra’s Influence

1:45:27- The Earthquake of 363 AD

1:52:27- The Years Following

1:56:51- The Poetry of Tarafa

