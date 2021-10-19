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ANTIFA Assassination "Hit List" Targets President Trump, Doctors, Media
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151 views • October 19, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: An anonymous ANTIFA infiltrator provided a Germany-based ANTIFA cell's "hit list", which includes specific instructions to assassinate a list of high-profile individuals. The Stew Peters Show has obtained the list, and you'll be SHOCKED about the names included in this email!
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