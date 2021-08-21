Biden's Afghan Debacle- Special FINAL 2 hr Friday News Roundup Before Moving to Brighteon.TV!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today when asked by a reporter about Americans still struggling to get to the airport in Kabul, Biden said "there are no Americans struggling to get to the airport", which is patently false and widely reported otherwise.
The FBI has shot down the conspiracy that the J-6 incident was preplanned, after reporting questioning the FBI's own role in stoking the flames with undercover infiltrated agents. Thousands of hours of capitol police body cam footage is still being withheld from defendants.
Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/bidens-afghan-debacle-special-final-2-hr-friday-news-roundup-before-moving-to-brighteon-tv/
Link to find a doctor in your state to prescribe IVR and HCQ protocol: https://www.aestheticsadvisor.com/2021/02/find-doctor-prescribe-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin.html?m=1&;fbclid=IwAR3p0VUUi2s-aUb4HxkR4UVTbi4YzzKUTU9L1t4JPJ4IFKcmqOo7eZWTaIA