Socialism, Trump and Salvation

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March 30, 2026 - This resurrection week we are reminded of the differences between ourselves and our Democrat and Socialist neighbors. They wave Communist flags during “No Kings” protests, steal money and take lives, and scorn the faith that is our only true source of freedom.
But we’re also especially thankful for President Trump and the message of salvation through Jesus Christ—which Trump posted on his Truth Social account.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!
https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751
Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh
https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
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