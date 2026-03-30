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Socialism, Trump and Salvation
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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March 30, 2026 - This resurrection week we are reminded of the differences between ourselves and our Democrat and Socialist neighbors. They wave Communist flags during “No Kings” protests, steal money and take lives, and scorn the faith that is our only true source of freedom.


But we’re also especially thankful for President Trump and the message of salvation through Jesus Christ—which Trump posted on his Truth Social account.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751


Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751


Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

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Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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